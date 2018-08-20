ConnectJob Market Cap Hits $323,624.00 (CJT)

ConnectJob (CURRENCY:CJT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. ConnectJob has a market capitalization of $323,624.00 and $45.00 worth of ConnectJob was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ConnectJob has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One ConnectJob token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ConnectJob alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00060709 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013291 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005358 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001941 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ConnectJob Profile

ConnectJob (CRYPTO:CJT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2018. ConnectJob’s total supply is 166,298,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,839,768 tokens. ConnectJob’s official Twitter account is @connectjobfd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConnectJob is www.connectjob.io. The official message board for ConnectJob is medium.com/@connectjob_.

Buying and Selling ConnectJob

ConnectJob can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConnectJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConnectJob should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ConnectJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ConnectJob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConnectJob and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.