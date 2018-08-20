Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 32,118 Shares of RealNetworks Inc (RNWK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,118 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RealNetworks were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 10.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 543.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,565 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 101.7% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 57.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealNetworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, SVP Michael Parham sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Glaser acquired 8,603 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $30,024.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 160,959 shares of company stock valued at $561,378. 37.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $3.31 on Monday. RealNetworks Inc has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

