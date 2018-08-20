Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $661,000 Stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.4% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Amtech Systems news, VP Michael Whang sold 5,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fokko Pentinga sold 16,830 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $166,953.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

ASYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Amtech Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amtech Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $77.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.28. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Amtech Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing segments. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

