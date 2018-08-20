Constellation Alpha Capital (CNACU) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.47

Media headlines about Constellation Alpha Capital (NASDAQ:CNACU) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Constellation Alpha Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.7837882405457 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Constellation Alpha Capital stock remained flat at $$10.35 on Friday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,037. Constellation Alpha Capital has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of acquiring, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

