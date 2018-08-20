Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Reaches Market Cap of $11.17 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $11.17 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, UEX, CoinBene and HADAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00291640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00152332 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00036246 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network launched on February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,207,506,446 tokens. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain.

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, HADAX, DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

