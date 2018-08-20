Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $10.67 Million Position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia accounts for about 3.7% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 2.50% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 281,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 119,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONA. BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of SONA stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.26. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 16.31%. sell-side analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

