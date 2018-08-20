COSTAMARE Inc/SH (CMRE) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

Media coverage about COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. COSTAMARE Inc/SH earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 47.4260383111958 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.04. 5,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. COSTAMARE Inc/SH has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $779.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.95.

COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. COSTAMARE Inc/SH had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that COSTAMARE Inc/SH will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th. COSTAMARE Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

CMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

COSTAMARE Inc/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco, Monaco.

