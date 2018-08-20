Coty (COTY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.40. 294,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,473,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Consumer Edge raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coty to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth about $184,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

