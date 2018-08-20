Cowen Inc Class A (COWN) & Gamco Investors (GBL) Head to Head Analysis

Cowen Inc Class A (NYSE: GBL) and Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Gamco Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Cowen Inc Class A does not pay a dividend. Gamco Investors has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cowen Inc Class A and Gamco Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen Inc Class A $658.78 million 0.65 -$60.88 million N/A N/A Gamco Investors $360.52 million 2.07 $77.80 million N/A N/A

Gamco Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cowen Inc Class A.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cowen Inc Class A and Gamco Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen Inc Class A 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gamco Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cowen Inc Class A presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.69%. Given Cowen Inc Class A’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cowen Inc Class A is more favorable than Gamco Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Cowen Inc Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Gamco Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cowen Inc Class A shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.0% of Gamco Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cowen Inc Class A and Gamco Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen Inc Class A -5.64% 5.69% 1.39% Gamco Investors 24.59% -141.26% 72.93%

Risk and Volatility

Cowen Inc Class A has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamco Investors has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Cowen Inc Class A

Cowen Group, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets. It also invests in alternative investments markets through its subsidiaries. Cowen Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, California.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

