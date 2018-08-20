Cray Inc. (CRAY) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Cray worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cray by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,224,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,153,000 after purchasing an additional 63,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cray by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,462,000 after acquiring an additional 24,497 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cray by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,084,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after acquiring an additional 349,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cray by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 113,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cray by 56.6% in the first quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 667,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 241,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

CRAY stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. Cray Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. Cray had a negative net margin of 32.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cray Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRAY. ValuEngine cut shares of Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cray from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

