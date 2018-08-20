Cream Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. Cream has a market cap of $164,388.00 and $6,635.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.04 or 0.02269085 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00585838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016466 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00022099 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00045611 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00027028 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010382 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

