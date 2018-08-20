Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.1463478980392 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,905. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc bought 353,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $6,576,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 755,180 shares of company stock worth $13,410,212 over the last ninety days.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.