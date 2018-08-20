Critical Comparison: WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY) vs. Hoya (HOCPY)

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS: HOCPY) and Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hoya shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Hoya pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR pays out 128.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hoya pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoya has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and Hoya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM MORRISON SUP/ADR 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hoya 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and Hoya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM MORRISON SUP/ADR N/A N/A N/A Hoya 18.49% 18.69% 15.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and Hoya’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM MORRISON SUP/ADR $22.45 billion 0.35 $404.73 million $0.78 21.53 Hoya $4.89 billion 4.62 $898.43 million $2.33 25.38

Hoya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WM MORRISON SUP/ADR. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hoya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hoya beats WM MORRISON SUP/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license. The company operates through 491 stores; and 334 petrol filling stations. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

About Hoya

HOYA CORPORATION manufactures and sells precision devices and instruments based on advanced optics technologies in the fields of life care and information technology. It operates in two segments, Life Care and Information Technology. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants, and airway scopes. It also provides electronics products comprising mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; photomasks for liquid crystal display panels; and glass disks for hard disk drives. In addition, the company offers imaging products that include optical lenses and optical glasses; optical lens units for digital cameras; laser scanning units for laser printers, digital copiers, digital fax machines, inspection equipment, and measuring instruments; laser oscillators used in the production of semiconductors and flat panel displays; and ultraviolet (UV) light sources that are used to cure UV resins in the bonding of optical parts and electronic components. Further, it provides various IT solutions, which comprise system architecture and information processing, as well as operates as an application service provider. Additionally, the company operates a chain of specialist contact lens stores. HOYA CORPORATION was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

