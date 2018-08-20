Critical Contrast: AIRBUS SE/ADR (EADSY) & BioMerieux (BMXMF)

AIRBUS SE/ADR (OTCMKTS: BMXMF) and BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get AIRBUS SE/ADR alerts:

0.9% of AIRBUS SE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AIRBUS SE/ADR and BioMerieux, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIRBUS SE/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioMerieux 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

AIRBUS SE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. BioMerieux does not pay a dividend. AIRBUS SE/ADR pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AIRBUS SE/ADR and BioMerieux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIRBUS SE/ADR 2.96% 15.29% 1.66% BioMerieux N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIRBUS SE/ADR and BioMerieux’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIRBUS SE/ADR $75.42 billion 1.27 $3.25 billion $1.04 29.69 BioMerieux $2.58 billion 3.83 $269.23 million $2.28 36.67

AIRBUS SE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BioMerieux. AIRBUS SE/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioMerieux, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AIRBUS SE/ADR beats BioMerieux on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIRBUS SE/ADR Company Profile

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and offers helicopter related services for tactical transport and naval applications. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, and tanker aircraft, as well as offers unmanned aerial systems and their associated services; civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; missile systems; and space launcher systems, as well as provides services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

BioMerieux Company Profile

bioMérieux S.A. provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc. It also provides molecular biology for the detection of genetic sequences of deoxyribonucleic acid or ribonucleic acid; and companion diagnostic test based on biomarkers, as well as services for clinical and industrial laboratories. The company was formerly known as B-D Mérieux. bioMérieux S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Marcy l'Etoile, France. bioMérieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux SA.

Receive News & Ratings for AIRBUS SE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIRBUS SE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.