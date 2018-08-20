Critical Review: ZALANDO SE/ADR (ZLNDY) versus PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (PDRDY)

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS: PDRDY) and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ZALANDO SE/ADR and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZALANDO SE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A PERNOD RICARD S/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volatility and Risk

ZALANDO SE/ADR has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ZALANDO SE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZALANDO SE/ADR and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZALANDO SE/ADR $4.03 billion 3.12 $133.23 million N/A N/A PERNOD RICARD S/ADR $9.82 billion 4.29 $1.52 billion $1.22 26.00

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ZALANDO SE/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares ZALANDO SE/ADR and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZALANDO SE/ADR N/A N/A N/A PERNOD RICARD S/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. ZALANDO SE/ADR does not pay a dividend. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR beats ZALANDO SE/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZALANDO SE/ADR Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne. Zalando SE was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers liqueurs, sparkling wines, brandy, tequila, rum, vodka, bitters, gin, cognac, anise-based spirits, wine-based aperitifs, champagne, whisky, and ouzo. Its brand portfolio includes Absolut Vodka and Chivas Regal; Ballantine's, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, and Havana Club; Martell Cognac, G.H.Mumm, The Glenlivet, Perrier-Jouët, and Royal Salute; and Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob's Creek, and Kenwood. The company also markets its products under local brands, including Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram's Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram's Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser's, and Wyborowa. Pernod Ricard SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

