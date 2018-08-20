CryoPort Inc (CYRX) CEO Richard J. Berman Sells 20,000 Shares

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CYRX stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. CryoPort Inc has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $435.97 million, a PE ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 0.85.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 62.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CryoPort from $12.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

