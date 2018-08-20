CryptoInsight (TKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00

CryptoInsight (CURRENCY:TKR) traded down 50.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, CryptoInsight has traded down 55.9% against the dollar. CryptoInsight has a market cap of $35,988.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CryptoInsight was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoInsight token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00285104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00151299 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000209 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00035938 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CryptoInsight Token Profile

CryptoInsight launched on July 26th, 2017. CryptoInsight’s total supply is 12,529,747 tokens. CryptoInsight’s official Twitter account is @cryptoinsightio. CryptoInsight’s official message board is chat.cryptoinsight.io. The Reddit community for CryptoInsight is /r/trackrim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CryptoInsight is cryptoinsight.io.

CryptoInsight Token Trading

CryptoInsight can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoInsight directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoInsight should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoInsight using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

