CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) Given a €37.50 Price Target by equinet Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) received a €37.50 ($42.61) target price from equinet in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. equinet’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EVD. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.15 ($50.17).

Shares of ETR:EVD opened at €38.26 ($43.48) on Monday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €33.64 ($38.23) and a fifty-two week high of €43.26 ($49.16).

About CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, eventim.net; in-house ticketing products through eventim.inhouse; sport ticketing products through eventim.tixx and eventim.farm; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through evetim.access.

