CyberOptics (CYBE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

CYBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on CyberOptics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CyberOptics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.33. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 1.82%. equities research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 103.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 250,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 37,937 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

