DAO.Casino Market Capitalization Achieves $2.83 Million (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $66.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015689 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00057366 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00048622 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

