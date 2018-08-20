Dashcoin Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (DSH)

Dashcoin (CURRENCY:DSH) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Dashcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Dashcoin has a market capitalization of $298,332.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Dashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dashcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Dashcoin

DSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2014. Dashcoin’s total supply is 17,574,970 coins. Dashcoin’s official Twitter account is @dashcoins. The Reddit community for Dashcoin is /r/Dashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dashcoin’s official website is dashcoin.info.

Dashcoin Coin Trading

Dashcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dashcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dashcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dashcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

