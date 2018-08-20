Dassault Systemes SE (DASTY) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $151.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. Dassault Systemes SE has a 1-year low of $96.48 and a 1-year high of $152.65.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.47 million. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 16.74%. analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes SE will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systemes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systemes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software applications and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS 3D design software for 3D and electrical design, simulation, product data management, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides a scientific collaborative environment for biological formulated products and advanced materials.

