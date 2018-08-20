David H. Buss Sells 2,917 Shares of Cubic Co. (CUB) Stock

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) insider David H. Buss sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $215,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cubic stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $73.20. 116,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,141. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Cubic Co. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.33 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.89) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is -65.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cubic by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cubic by 4,493.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 210,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 205,472 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cubic during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cubic by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.