David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 3,150 Shares of FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $203,364.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,159.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FRPH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.10. 9,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,228. FRP Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 375.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FRP by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FRP by 721.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FRP by 330.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FRP by 298.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRPH. BidaskClub cut shares of FRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of FRP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.

