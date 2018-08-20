Davita (DVA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Davita (NYSE:DVA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Davita earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.9565901151359 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Davita alerts:

Shares of Davita stock opened at $72.49 on Monday. Davita has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Davita had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Davita will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

In related news, Director William L. Roper sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $102,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,125.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $86,912.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.