DCP Midstream (DCP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2018 – DCP Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2018 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

8/8/2018 – DCP Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2018 – DCP Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/18/2018 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

7/17/2018 – DCP Midstream had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at US Capital Advisors.

6/26/2018 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $43.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. DCP Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 2.35.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 1.84%. analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 588.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 190.2% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 31.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate; and transporting, storing and selling propane in wholesale markets.

