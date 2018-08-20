DDR (DDR) Earns “Hold” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their hold rating on shares of DDR (NYSE:DDR) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DDR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DDR in a report on Friday, July 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of DDR from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DDR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DDR from $7.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE:DDR opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DDR has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $16.89.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.65 million. DDR had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that DDR will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto acquired 1,124,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $20,077,461.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,623,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,933,084.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Roulston sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $176,788.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,479,887 shares of company stock valued at $44,137,608 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in DDR by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in DDR by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in DDR during the first quarter valued at $9,564,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in DDR by 151.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,916,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in DDR during the first quarter valued at $204,000.

DDR is an owner and manager of 258 value-oriented shopping centers representing 89 million square feet in 32 states and Puerto Rico. The Company owns a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers in major metropolitan areas that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

