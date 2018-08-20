DECENT Price Tops $0.21 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. DECENT has a market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $107,609.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003214 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, ChaoEX and BCEX. Over the last week, DECENT has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DECENT alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00060670 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013494 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005408 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LBank, HitBTC, ChaoEX, BCEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.