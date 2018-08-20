Desire Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Desire has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Desire has a market capitalization of $57,840.00 and $12,455.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,345.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.40 or 0.04371970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.02 or 0.08257204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00859891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.01484559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00198101 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.02099403 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00292791 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Desire

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 5,020,699 coins and its circulating supply is 4,420,699 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

