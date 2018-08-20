Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Iberdrola (IBE) a €7.20 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.75 ($7.67) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.20 ($9.32) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €7.14 ($8.11).

Shares of IBE opened at €6.00 ($6.82) on Thursday. Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.30).

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.