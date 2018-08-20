Deutsche Bank Cuts Antofagasta (ANTO) Price Target to GBX 900

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 950 ($12.12) to GBX 900 ($11.48) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ANTO. HSBC cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 760 ($9.70) to GBX 750 ($9.57) and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.48) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.48) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,010 ($12.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 908.05 ($11.58).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 827 ($10.55) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,071 ($13.66).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

