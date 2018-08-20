Deutsche Bank Increases Match Group (MTCH) Price Target to $56.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Match Group to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.82.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.03. Match Group has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 53.18%. analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $5,275,184.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,610.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $182,089.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. TLP Group LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 12,204.8% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Match Group by 410.3% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

