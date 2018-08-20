DEW (DEW) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.52 Million

DEW (CURRENCY:DEW) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. One DEW token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002328 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and OTCBTC. DEW has a total market cap of $15.52 million and $8,626.00 worth of DEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEW has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00283638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00151966 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000210 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00036171 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DEW Token Profile

DEW’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,244,553 tokens. The official website for DEW is www.dew.one. DEW’s official Twitter account is @DewFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEW

DEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

