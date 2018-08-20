Diamond (DMD) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00040500 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. During the last week, Diamond has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and $8,644.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.02281013 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00585765 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016409 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00022133 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00045265 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00026965 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016720 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010339 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 2,909,268 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

