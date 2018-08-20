Diamondback Energy (FANG) Given a $170.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital set a $170.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of FANG opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $85.73 and a 52 week high of $138.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $526.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $106,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,707,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $722,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $631,797,000 after purchasing an additional 261,658 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,594,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 40.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $121,835,000 after purchasing an additional 266,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 109,099 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

