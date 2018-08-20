Digital Ally (DGLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) released its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 531.26% and a negative net margin of 108.35%.

DGLY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,638. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.66.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

DGLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Ally from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Ally from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Digital Ally in a report on Monday, June 11th.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.