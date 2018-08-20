DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 453,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $50,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 60,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR stock opened at $124.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $127.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.15.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $754.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.