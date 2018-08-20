Dillard’s (DDS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DDS. Wedbush began coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dillard’s to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Dillard’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.43.

Dillard’s stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Dillard’s has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $98.75.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other news, Director James I. Freeman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $5,292,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,930 shares in the company, valued at $17,158,177.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael S. Mcniff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $933,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,113. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,832,000 after acquiring an additional 164,561 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,311,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,360,000 after buying an additional 37,662 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $6,075,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 54.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

