Dillard’s (DDS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

DDS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.37 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.43.

Shares of DDS opened at $74.57 on Thursday. Dillard’s has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.33. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

In related news, Director James I. Freeman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $1,861,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,624 shares in the company, valued at $16,905,561.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $5,292,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,177.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 69.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $201,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

