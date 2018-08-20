Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $5.47 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 2.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 122.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Paypal by 160.6% in the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 165.3% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $3,429,817.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,517,147.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron Anderson sold 17,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,505,209.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,921 shares in the company, valued at $875,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,732 shares of company stock worth $12,778,537 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $85.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $92.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paypal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Paypal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paypal from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

