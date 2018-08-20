Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1,044.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 47.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 241,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 77,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,390,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,958,000 after purchasing an additional 163,221 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 19.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 439,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 71,301 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 47.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 260,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 8.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 589,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,167 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISCK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.92 on Monday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Discovery Inc Series C had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

