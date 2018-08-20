Dominion Energy Inc (D) Shares Bought by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 1.5% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 207,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. South State Corp now owns 40,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 32,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D opened at $71.75 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.78%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dominion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

