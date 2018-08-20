Don Hawk Sells 12,098 Shares of TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) insider Don Hawk sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $282,488.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,865.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.30. 386,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $673.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. TechTarget Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TTGT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 price objective on TechTarget and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on TechTarget and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TechTarget from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in TechTarget by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

