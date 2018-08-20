Dougherty & Co Comments on Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEH) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollo Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the healthcare company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AMEH opened at $18.35 on Monday. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Apollo Medical (OTCMKTS:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Warren Hosseinion sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $437,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 160,771 shares of company stock worth $2,360,049 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,797 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 301,859 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $928,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,267,000.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care. The Company operates in healthcare delivery segment. Its operations include Hospitalists, which include its contracted physicians focusing on the delivery of medical care to hospitalized patients; an accountable care organization (ACO), which focuses on providing care to Medicare fee-for-service patients; an independent practice association (IPA), which contracts with physicians and provides care to Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and dual-eligible patients on a risk- and value-based fee basis; approximately three clinics, which it owns or operates, and which provide specialty care in the greater Los Angeles area, and Palliative care, home health and hospice services, which include its at-home and end-of-life services.

