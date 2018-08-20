DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stake Boosted by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont comprises approximately 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 1.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 81,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in DowDuPont by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in DowDuPont by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in DowDuPont by 2.8% during the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DowDuPont news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $8,884,200.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $67.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DWDP shares. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

