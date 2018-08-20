Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,803 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 199,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.

In other news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $3,183,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,782 shares in the company, valued at $55,086,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares in the company, valued at $85,209,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 442,880 shares of company stock valued at $48,304,569. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $107.58 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

