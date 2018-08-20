Duke Realty (DRE) & SINO Ld Ltd/S (SNLAY) Financial Analysis

Duke Realty (OTCMKTS: SNLAY) and SINO Ld Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Duke Realty and SINO Ld Ltd/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 6 5 0 2.45 SINO Ld Ltd/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duke Realty currently has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.51%. Given Duke Realty’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than SINO Ld Ltd/S.

Dividends

Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. SINO Ld Ltd/S pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Duke Realty pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duke Realty has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Duke Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duke Realty and SINO Ld Ltd/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $780.93 million 13.24 $1.63 billion $1.24 23.34 SINO Ld Ltd/S $2.36 billion 4.41 $955.00 million N/A N/A

Duke Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SINO Ld Ltd/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of SINO Ld Ltd/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Duke Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and SINO Ld Ltd/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 72.53% 7.87% 4.95% SINO Ld Ltd/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SINO Ld Ltd/S has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duke Realty beats SINO Ld Ltd/S on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 149 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

SINO Ld Ltd/S Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. The company operates in six divisions: Property Sales; Property Rental; Property Management and Other Services; Hotel Operations; Investments in Securities; and Financing. Its property portfolio includes residential properties, office buildings, industrial buildings, shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. The company is also involved in financing, building construction and management, share investment, and project management, as well as mortgage loan financing and hotel operation activities. In addition, it offers administration, security, management, premium living, consultancy, deposit placing, car park management, and cleaning and environmental services, as well as acts as a notes issuer. As of June 30, 2017, it had a land bank of approximately 32.8 million square feet with attributable floor area in Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

