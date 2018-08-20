Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.71. Dunkin Brands Group posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.62%. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNKN shares. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $588,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nigel Travis sold 255,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $17,675,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 530,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,731,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 739,693 shares of company stock valued at $51,896,387. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 115,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 22,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNKN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 388,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.72. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.20%.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

