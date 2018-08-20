DXC Technology Co (DXC) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 606.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $31,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 17,652 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,726,000 after buying an additional 84,366 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,863,000 after buying an additional 59,968 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $87.37 on Monday. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.56.

In related news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $151,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 8,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $727,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,095 shares of company stock worth $2,614,649 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

