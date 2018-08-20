DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for United Internet (UTDI)

United Internet (ETR:UTDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Commerzbank set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €64.60 ($73.41) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Internet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.10 ($68.30).

ETR UTDI traded up €1.14 ($1.30) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €44.96 ($51.09). 436,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 52-week low of €37.80 ($42.95) and a 52-week high of €59.80 ($67.95).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

